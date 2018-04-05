Nicole Kidman Shares First Look At Meryl Streep On 'Big Little Lies' Set

"Big Little Lies" has officially welcomed a major new power player to the Season 2 set.

Nicole Kidman shared the first photo of Meryl Streep as her on-screen mother-in-law, giving fans a sneak peek of what's to come for the series' highly anticipated follow-up installment.

"First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys! #BigLittleLies," Nicole wrote on Instagram, referring to the young actors who play her sons on the HBO hit.