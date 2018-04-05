Nicole Kidman Shares First Look At Meryl Streep On 'Big Little Lies' Set

"Big Little Lies" has officially welcomed a major new power player to the Season 2 set.
Nicole Kidman shared the first photo of Meryl Streep as her on-screen mother-in-law, giving fans a sneak peek of what's to come for the series' highly anticipated follow-up installment.
"First day on the set with Meryl and 'my' darling boys! #BigLittleLies," Nicole wrote on Instagram, referring to the young actors who play her sons on the HBO hit.
The Oscar winners may be pictured looking friendly, but Meryl's character could have ulterior motives.
As previously reported, the Hollywood icon is portraying Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's character Perry Wright, who (spoiler alert!) was killed in the final episode of Season 1.
Mary Louise has arrived in Monterey to spend time with her grandchildren and "search for answers" surrounding her son's violent death, HBO announced in January.
Nicole isn't the only "Big Little Lies" A-lister to welcome Meryl, of course. Returning stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern began shooting last month, reprising their respective roles as Madeline Martha Mackenzie and Renata Klein.
Reese shared Nicole's photo on Thursday and sounds just as excited for Meryl to join the "BLL" squad.
"Can't wait for y'all to see what we have in store," she teased on Instagram.
-- Erin Biglow