Nigella Lawson Mourns The Loss Of Her First Husband As She Reflects Back On Her First Cookbook

Nigella Lawson and her first husband, John Diamond, at her book launch party for "How To Eat." (Credit: Twitter)
Nigella Lawson commemorated the launch of her first cookbook, "How To Eat," 20 years ago, but the memory was bittersweet.
The celebrity chef revealed on Twitter that looking back on this happy memory was particularly difficult because her husband, John Diamond, is no longer with her.
"This time 20 years ago, I was at the launch party for my first book, How To Eat. Looking at this photo makes me happy, but also very sad. I wish I could be in John’s arms now," Nigella wrote on Twitter.
John and Nigella were one of Britain's biggest power couples. He was a journalist at the Sunday Times and the Sunday Mirror and a broadcaster and she was a famous chef. They married in 1992 and the two welcomed two children, Cosima and Bruno.
But John and Nigella's fairytale romance hit difficult times when John was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1997. He chronicled his battles with cancer in his columns in the newspaper. He eventually succumbed to oral cancer on March 1, 2001.
Nigella has gone on to host multiple cooking shows, write several cookbooks and has achieved international fame. But her success clearly is still bittersweet without her love beside her.