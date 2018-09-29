Nigella Lawson Mourns The Loss Of Her First Husband As She Reflects Back On Her First Cookbook

Nigella Lawson commemorated the launch of her first cookbook, "How To Eat," 20 years ago, but the memory was bittersweet.

The celebrity chef revealed on Twitter that looking back on this happy memory was particularly difficult because her husband, John Diamond, is no longer with her.

"This time 20 years ago, I was at the launch party for my first book, How To Eat. Looking at this photo makes me happy, but also very sad. I wish I could be in John’s arms now," Nigella wrote on Twitter.