Nikki Bella and John Cena 'Are Working On Their Relationship' Six Weeks After Calling Off Their Wedding

Nikki Bella and John Cena aren't ready to quit each other just yet.

The couple, who broke off their engagement and called off their wedding six weeks ago, are currently working on their relationship, Access confirms.

"Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day," Nikki's rep shared. "They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support.

At the time that they called off their wedding, the duo both admitted they still had feelings for each other. However, it was widely reported that they had a major difference of opinion about family planning. John, 41, was hesitant to have children while Nikki, 34, wanted to start a family. Their wedding was set to happen this summer in Mexico, and sources have reported that the couple has been in communication in the weeks following their breakup.

In a recent clip from "Total Bellas," Nikki and John were seen reuniting for the first time since they called off their wedding. Both Nikki and John admitted that they missed one another and shared multiple embraces.

In an interview with Access, Nikki's sister Brie Bella said that she felt that John and Nikki were perfect for each other.

Check out all the information in the video below.