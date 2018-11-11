Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Rock The 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Sister stunners!
Nikki and Brie Bella stepped out on Sunday, Nov. 11, for the 2018 People's Choice Awards and looked hot to trot!
Nikki looked scorching hot in a bright red long sleeved dress by Dundas that featured a sexy slit on the leg and a black adornment at the cinched waist.
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella attend the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif (Getty Images)
She wore her hair simple and sleek with a ponytail and teamed it with oversized black circular earrings.
Her sister opted for an equally bold look minus the colorful flare.
Brie looked gorgeous in a black-and-white Self Portrait pantsuit that featured a cut out in the front and long sleeves.
She completed the look with a high pony and dark red lips.
Prior to hitting the red carpet, Nikki shared snaps of them getting ready for the red carpet.
They both sipped on champagne as they got their hair and makeup done and looked super happy!
This is one iconic sister duo!
-- Stephanie Swaim