Nikki Bella 'Couldn't Masturbate Forever' After John Cena's Big Screen Sex Scenes

John Cena isn't afraid to bare all on the big screen, but did his acting career lead to his heartbreaking split from Nikki Bella?
On Sunday's episode of "Total Bellas," Nikki opened up to her friends and family about how her fiancé's sex scenes affected her – possibly driving them further apart.
"Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the whole world see his big butt," she said. "You know you get visuals. I swear, I couldn't masturbate forever because I just think of the sex scene."
John stripped down for his role in the 2015 film "Trainwreck" where he played Amy Schumer's love interest. The film featured some raunchy sex scenes between the two stars – even showing the WWE champ completely in the buff.
Though the couple split this past May, they apparently have had major disagreements over John's willingness to go nude on screen for years. While promoting "Trainwreck" in 2015, the 41-year-old revealed to Conan O'brien that he was afraid to break the news about the role to his then-girlfriend.
"I didn't think I'd get the part, and I kept putting it off not telling Nicole and not having the discussion of 'Hey, there may be some graphic scenes,'" he said. John went on to detail that her eyes "glowed with hell-fire" when he finally let her know about his casting.
More recently, the actor bared his "big butt" again for the 2018 comedy "Blockers." John drops his trousers to compete in a butt-chugging contest, with his co-star Leslie Mann even sticking a funnel inside him. Can't imagine Nikki was too pleased with that either!
While there may be hope the beloved wrestling couple could reconcile their difference, Nikki confirmed in a YouTube video last month that they are "just friends" for now.