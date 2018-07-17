Nikki Bella 'Couldn't Masturbate Forever' After John Cena's Big Screen Sex Scenes

John Cena isn't afraid to bare all on the big screen, but did his acting career lead to his heartbreaking split from Nikki Bella?

On Sunday's episode of "Total Bellas," Nikki opened up to her friends and family about how her fiancé's sex scenes affected her – possibly driving them further apart.

"Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the whole world see his big butt," she said. "You know you get visuals. I swear, I couldn't masturbate forever because I just think of the sex scene."