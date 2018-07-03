Nikki Bella Finally Defines Her Relationship With John Cena: 'We're Just Friends'

"Because I am a reality star, and I do have a reality show … I feel like I have to … say what's the update on John and I, but right now we're just friends," Nikki said.

"I think it's hard for people to understand because we film and then things get shown a few months after and I think people are like, 'Are they together? Are they not?'" she added, referring to the current season of her E! reality show.

In "Total Bellas," Nikki and John constantly go back-and-forth over the status of their relationship. The "Blockers" actor even offered to undergo surgery to be able to give Nikki children in order to win her back.