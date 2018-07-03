Nikki Bella Finally Defines Her Relationship With John Cena: 'We're Just Friends'

Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship has been quite the rollercoaster. Despite calling off their engagement last April, the "Total Bellas" stars have continuously shown off their strong feelings for each other, leaving fans wondering if they were actually over for good.
Now, Nikki is finally setting the record straight on her relationship – and it's heartbreaking. The 32-year-old wrestling diva told fans in a new YouTube video uploaded Monday that she and John are "just friends."
"Because I am a reality star, and I do have a reality show … I feel like I have to … say what's the update on John and I, but right now we're just friends," Nikki said.
"I think it's hard for people to understand because we film and then things get shown a few months after and I think people are like, 'Are they together? Are they not?'" she added, referring to the current season of her E! reality show.
In "Total Bellas," Nikki and John constantly go back-and-forth over the status of their relationship. The "Blockers" actor even offered to undergo surgery to be able to give Nikki children in order to win her back.
Their romance may be over for now, but Nikki is still hopeful that they may be able to work it out someday.
"We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met," she said in the video. "I do have hope for us."