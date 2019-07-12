Nikki Bella Gushes Over New Love Artem: ‘He’s The Sweetest Person I Have Ever Met’

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev made their first public appearance together and we couldn’t be more excited for the lovebirds!

The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other as the “Dancing with the Stars” pro gave a sweet kiss on Nikki’s head while at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards.

The former WWE wrestler gushed to Access about her new beau, “I mean, well, besides his eyes I would say he’s like the sweetest person I’ve ever met in my entire life…He just is very, he makes me feel very calm. He’s like a cup of chamomile tea.” The two locked eyes together and laughed as Artem joked, “She just made me sound like I’m a cup of chamomile tea. This is the most boring thing in the world.”

Nikki seems to be happier than ever following her split with fiancé John Cena in 2018 and credits some of her joy to the new relationship.

“I mean some of it is to the man to my right. But I also really took the past year to work on myself and do the work. I have a life coach and I’ve read books and I’ve just taken time out by myself too. I feel like that mixed with this and family. It just makes me glow,” Nikki explained.

Nikki began divulging details on her Bellas Podcast about her relationship with her “Dancing With The Stars” pro-partner back in April.