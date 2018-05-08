Nikki Bella Reveals She's Living With Sister Brie After Broken Engagement With John Cena

Less than a month after her sudden split from fiancé John Cena, Nikki Bella is opening up about her new life post breakup.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, the "Total Bellas" star revealed that she's found a temporary home at her twin sister Brie and brother-in-law Bryan Danielson's house in San Diego.

"I've been staying at Brie's, which I know you all know why," Nikki told viewers, alluding to her separation.

"I know I've kinda been MIA. I've just kind of been hiding out, but I just wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support. I can't tell you how much it's meant to me, especially through a really difficult time," the wrestler added.