Nikki Bella Reveals She's Living With Sister Brie After Broken Engagement With John Cena

Less than a month after her sudden split from fiancé John Cena, Nikki Bella is opening up about her new life post breakup.
In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, the "Total Bellas" star revealed that she's found a temporary home at her twin sister Brie and brother-in-law Bryan Danielson's house in San Diego.
"I've been staying at Brie's, which I know you all know why," Nikki told viewers, alluding to her separation.
"I know I've kinda been MIA. I've just kind of been hiding out, but I just wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your love and support. I can't tell you how much it's meant to me, especially through a really difficult time," the wrestler added.
Nikki and John dated for five years before the "Blockers" star publicly popped the question at Wrestlemania 33 last April. The pair were mere weeks away from tying the knot in a destination wedding when they announced their split on April 15.
"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the two said in a joint statement posted to Nikki's Instagram.
Like Nikki, John has similarly been forthcoming about the demise of his relationship.
"I'm not doing well," the actor told Access at CinemaCon late last month. "I love Nicole, and we're not together. … Every person has problems. It sucks. I love her, and I miss her, and that's that."
VIDEO: John Cena Says His Split From Nikki Bella 'Sucks'
The wrestling duo's breakup will be a major storyline in the upcoming season of "Total Bellas," which premieres on E! on May 20.
"It's a really good season," Nikki shared in her YouTube video. "It's going to be a very tough one for me to watch. But hey, that's life, right?"
-- Stephanie Case