Nikki Bella Shares Heartfelt Message On What Would Have Been Her & John Cena's 6-Year Anniversary

"It sucks. I love her and I miss her, and that's that," he said.

The subsequent months proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for the pair as they tried to sort through their issues and potentially end up at the altar after all. However, Nikki released a statement to Access on July 31 confirming that she and John had ultimately decided to call it quits.

"After I called off the engagement we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways," her statement read.

"I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me," she added.

While Nikki's anniversary post hinted that she's holding on to the good memories of her and John's time together, he appeared to take a more cryptic approach on social media.