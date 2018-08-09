Nikki Bella Shares Heartfelt Message On What Would Have Been Her & John Cena's 6-Year Anniversary

Nikki Bella is looking back on a bittersweet day for her and John Cena.
The "Total Bellas" star is officially single after parting ways with her former fiancé for good last month, but she still honored what would have been their six-year anniversary in a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday.
"You've changed me forever. And I'll never forget you," her note read, which she captioned simply with the date and number 6.
Nikki and John were set to tie the knot back in May, but they called off their nuptials just three weeks beforehand over reported differences about their future and family planning.
John spoke to Access at CinemaCon in Las Vegas shortly after the breakup, admitting that he wasn't "doing well" and still had feelings for his fellow WWE star.
WATCH: John Cena Says His Split From Nikki Bella 'Sucks'
"It sucks. I love her and I miss her, and that's that," he said.
The subsequent months proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for the pair as they tried to sort through their issues and potentially end up at the altar after all. However, Nikki released a statement to Access on July 31 confirming that she and John had ultimately decided to call it quits.
"After I called off the engagement we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone, and together, we have decided to officially part ways," her statement read.
"I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me," she added.
While Nikki's anniversary post hinted that she's holding on to the good memories of her and John's time together, he appeared to take a more cryptic approach on social media.
"The promises you make mean nothing compared to those you keep," he tweeted early Thursday morning.
-- Erin Biglow