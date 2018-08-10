Is Nikki Bella Still Having A Hard Time Getting Over John Cena?

John and Nikki officially called it quits at the end of the July, just two months after they'd reconciled following their called off wedding.

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Nikki told E! News in a statement. "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

John hasn't commented publicly on their split and did not recognize their anniversary on his own social media accounts.

The WWE wrestlers had been dating for nearly six years before they broke off their engagement earlier this year and canceled their wedding. The fallout of their relationship has been well-documented on their series "Total Bellas."