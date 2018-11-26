Nikki Reed Shares Pic Of Insanely Athletic Acroyoga Pose Balancing Above Husband Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are
taking their relationship to new heights – literally!
The actress shared some photos on her Instagram in honor of "Man Crush Monday," showing her doing an insanely athletic acroyoga pose with husband Ian.
"#mcm To the most amazing, secure and supportive partner who encourages me to train with some of the best Acro teachers in the world, because he knows how much joy I get from this practice, and then lets me climb all over him like a jungle gym when I get home to show him what I’ve been working on (+ a kiss)" the "Twilight" franchise alum wrote.
"You are the definition of unconditional love," she continued of her husband. "You invite endless curiosity into our home and you inspire me daily. A beautiful message you are sending and a beautiful example you are living."
The pair were snapped in the acroyoga poses (a combination of yoga and acrobatics) on grass near some ocean waves.
Besides health, the acroyoga probably comes in handy when it comes to chasing around after the couple's daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, 15 months.
On Sunday, Ian shared a flashback pic showing him on the set of his former drama, "The Vampire Diaries."
"Wow, times flies. TVD hair/makeup chair just about to be snipped, shaved and "refined" back to Damon Salvatore. Day before shooting season 7 of The Vampire Diaries," he wrote to accompany the mirror selfie.