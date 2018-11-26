Nikki Reed Shares Pic Of Insanely Athletic Acroyoga Pose Balancing Above Husband Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are taking their relationship to new heights – literally!



The actress shared some photos on her Instagram in honor of "Man Crush Monday," showing her doing an insanely athletic acroyoga pose with husband Ian.

"#mcm To the most amazing, secure and supportive partner who encourages me to train with some of the best Acro teachers in the world, because he knows how much joy I get from this practice, and then lets me climb all over him like a jungle gym when I get home to show him what I’ve been working on (+ a kiss)" the "Twilight" franchise alum wrote.

"You are the definition of unconditional love," she continued of her husband. "You invite endless curiosity into our home and you inspire me daily. A beautiful message you are sending and a beautiful example you are living."