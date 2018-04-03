Nina Agdal Strips Down For A Completely Nude Snap For Her Boyfriend Jack Brinkley Cook

Nina Agdal is known for rocking risqué lingerie and swimsuits, but the model gave her fans an up-close look at her bod in the buff this week.
The Sports Illustrated model, 26, shared a sexy shot where she's faced away from the camera and you can see her bare bottom. She's stretched out and is holding onto a tree. The model stripped down to her birthday suit in the middle of the wilderness and even took off her shoes for the perfect pic.
WARNING: NSFW photo ahead!
"When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do," she captioned the sexy shot.
Her boyfriend Jack Brinkley Cook appeared to be quite the photographer and snapped the incredible, light-filled shot. The duo began dating in early July and seem to be inseparable. The pair regularly post sweet photos with one on another on their Instagram accounts, including this sexy beachside snap.
Nina opened up about her relationship with Christie Brinkley's son on "Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen" earlier this year.
"It's actually really, really good. Me and Christie are super cool," Nina told Andy in February. "She’s one of the most, you know, the smartest woman and one of the most beautiful women. I like get surprised, I walk out of the door in the Hamptons at 10 A.M. and she looks 10 times better than I do at all times. She’s an incredible woman. She’s so sweet."