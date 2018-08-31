Noah Centineo AKA 'The Internet's New BF' Starring in New Netflix Rom-Com

Netflix binger's have dubbed him as everyone's "Internet BF," since his appearance on Netflix’s hit movie "To All The Boys I Loved Before."

The 22-year-old with the perfectly quaffed hair and adorable smile stole our hearts in his role as Peter Kavinsky.

And fans will be excited to learn that his new character is not that far off from the confident jock we swooned over in "TATBILB."

The Netflix Romeo will be playing hot jock, Jamey, who obtains band geek Sierra's phone number and they start a relationship over text. The twist? Jamey thinks he is talking to popular "it" girl, Veronica.

Seems like a recipe for some classic adolescent shenanigans! But, don't worry – Noah's character is still as charming and sweet as our beloved Peter Kavinsky.