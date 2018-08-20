Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Make Out On The 2018 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan brought the heat to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!
The newly coupled musicians got steamy on Monday night's red carpet, sharing a sexy kiss as photographers snapped photos. Lil Xan – who wore a casual camouflage-print zip-up and sweatpants look to the annual show – wrapped his arm around his girlfriend for the public lip-lock.
Noah, meanwhile, wore a shimmering bikini top and minimal makeup and embraced the "Betrayed" rapper as he nuzzled her neck.
Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Though Noah and Lil Xan are both up for the Push Artist of the Year at this year's VMAs, they spend more time collaborating than competing. On Sunday, the lovebirds dropped their first single together, a romantic song called "Live or Die."
The couple – who went public with their romance in a series of Instagram photos earlier this month – haven't been shy about their affection for one another.
"He's amazing," Noah dished to Access' Scott Evans on the 2018 Teen Choice red carpet, adding that she considered the rapper her "best friend."
Hear more about Noah and Lil Xan's romance in the video above.
VIDEO: Noah Cyrus Gushes About Her Boyfriend Lil Xan: 'He's My Best Friend!'