Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Make Out On The 2018 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Though Noah and Lil Xan are both up for the Push Artist of the Year at this year's VMAs, they spend more time collaborating than competing. On Sunday, the lovebirds dropped their first single together, a romantic song called "Live or Die."

The couple – who went public with their romance in a series of Instagram photos earlier this month – haven't been shy about their affection for one another.

"He's amazing," Noah dished to Access' Scott Evans on the 2018 Teen Choice red carpet, adding that she considered the rapper her "best friend."

