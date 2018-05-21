Normani & Camila Cabello Adorably Reunite Backstage At The 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Both ladies had an incredible night at the music awards show. Camila scored the prestigious Chart Achievement Award, just one year after making her debut as a solo artist on the same stage. Coincidentally, Normani performed as a solo artist for the first time last night – singing her hit "Love Lies" with Khalid.

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum previously revealed how proud she is of Camila's breakout "Havana" success.

"She's killing it. She's freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her," Normani told Us Weekly. "She is in her own space and she's happy."