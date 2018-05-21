Normani & Camila Cabello Adorably Reunite Backstage At The 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Former Fifth Harmony bandmates Normani and Camila Cabello have nothing but love for each other!
The two solo sensations adorably reunited backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where they squashed bad blood rumors by posing for a sweet snap.
Both ladies had an incredible night at the music awards show. Camila scored the prestigious Chart Achievement Award, just one year after making her debut as a solo artist on the same stage. Coincidentally, Normani performed as a solo artist for the first time last night – singing her hit "Love Lies" with Khalid.
The "Dancing With the Stars" alum previously revealed how proud she is of Camila's breakout "Havana" success.
"She's killing it. She's freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her," Normani told Us Weekly. "She is in her own space and she's happy."
Camila was the first to exit Fifth Harmony back in December 2016 to pursue a solo career. The split fueled rumors of bad blood between the "Havana" singer and the remaining members of Fifth Harmony, with the band releasing a statement that they were blindsided by her departure.
"Nothing necessarily happened. It's been six years that we dedicated absolutely everything that we've had to the group," she shared with Us Weekly. "We recognize that we deserve to be our own people. I'm excited for everything that they have coming up and I know they are for me too!"
Fifth Harmony took their last bow together last week, but Normani is already hard at work on a solo record. The 21-year-old recently inked a deal with Keep Kool Records, and teased her upcoming project with Access guest correspondent Frankie Grande on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.