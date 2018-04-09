Normani Says She's 'Proud' Of Former Fifth Harmony Bandmate Camila Cabello

(Getty Images)
Normani has nothing but love for her former Fifth Harmony bandmate, Camila Cabello.
On Sunday, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum gave Camila a sweet shout out, revealing how proud she is of her solo success.
"She's killing it. She's freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her," Normani revealed to Us Weekly. "She is in her own space and she's happy."
Camila was the first to exit Fifth Harmony back in December 2016 to pursue a solo career. The split fuelled rumors of bad blood between the "Havana" singer and the remaining members of Fifth Harmony, with the band releasing a statement that they were blindsided by her departure.
Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus just three weeks ago, but Normani is already working on a solo record. The 21-year-old recently inked a deal with Keep Kool Records, and dropped the track "Love Lies" with Khalid for the "Love, Simon" soundtrack.
"Nothing necessarily happened. It's been six years that we dedicated absolutely everything that we've had to the group," she shared with Us Weekly. "We recognize that we deserve to be our own people. I'm excited for everything that they have coming up and I know they are for me too!"