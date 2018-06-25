Normani Slays The BET Awards In Mariah Carey-Inspired Look

Normani went solo to the 2018 BET Awards, but she paid homage to another music queen!
The former Fifth Harmony member slayed the red carpet in a black two piece look that showed off her fiercely fit body. Fans quickly noticed, however, that her outfit was reminiscent of Mariah Carey's 1997 MTV Video Music Awards look.
(Getty Images)
It's likely no coincidence that the "Dancing with the Stars" alum's outfit appears strikingly similar to Mimi's. Normani has previously proved to be a member of Mariah's "Lambily" and even has a track with Fifth Harmony dedicated to the music icon called "Like Mariah."
During Sunday night's BET Awards broadcast, Normani honored another legend – Janet Jackson. The 22-year-old changed into an emerald green blazer dress to present Janet with the inaugural "Impact" Award, recognizing her as one of the most influential and transformative artists in pop music. Normani gushed about the moment in a sweet Instagram post.
"This happened in real lifeeee y'all," she wrote. "I love you soooo much @janetjackson You’ve been my screensaver for the past year. Forever my queen!!!"