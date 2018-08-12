Normani Slays The Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet In A Show-Stopping Skirt

Normani Hamilton attends FOX's Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on August 12, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
All hail Normani!
The fashion queen amped up her style game at Sunday night's 2018 Teen Choice Awards, wearing a show-stopping bandeau top and a billowing, checkered skirt from Tommy Hilfiger. The two-piece ensemble was the perfect look for summer, showing off the singer's glowing skin and beach-ready abs.
Normani / Instagram
On Instagram, Normani gave fans a closer look at her outfit, sharing videos of herself confidently strutting for a sea of cameras on the pink carpet. She also posted a shot of herself posing in front of some graffiti before the big event, transforming the drab city street into a moment of glamour.
"Good form," the singer simply captioned the snap.
Normani, who walked the 2017 Teen Choice Awards red carpet alongside her Fifth Harmony bandmate, posed solo this year; but it's clear she held her own. The 22-year-old has been branching out as a soloist as of late and was nominated in the Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song category for her single "Love Lies" with Khalid.