North West Dancing Her Heart Out At Kanye’s Sunday Service Is Too Cute

North West has got the moves!

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to share an adorable video of her little girl North dancing away at Kanye’s Sunday Service.

Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/yhiDhBqBY5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

“Her favorite part of the week is dancing during Sunday Service,” Kim wrote.

She also posted another video of North wilding out to Kanye’s hit song, “Power.”

Kanye seemed to be in a good mood, in a third video he grabs the mic and starts singing to North, which causes the girl to start giggling uncontrollably!

Lift Yourself pic.twitter.com/VLFclhXpRO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2019

Earlier at the event, DMX gave a “morning prayer” to the crowd.

“All day long people go out of their way to bless and to help me,” DMX says in the clip. “I have favor with everyone that I deal with today.”

The service comes the same day that Kim’s brother Rob turns 32, and the reality star took to Instagram to wish her little bro a happy bday.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only brother Robbie! I was looking through old pictures and all of the amazing memories came up. My best memories though are you as a dad and seeing what an amazing person you have become. I love you beyond,” she wrote.

Kourtney also wished her brother a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!! Firstly, I want you to know how proud I am to have you as my brother. You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Truly, I’ve never laughed harder than when I’m with you,” she wrote.

“I will support you through whatever life throws your way! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head high as you find your way. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!” she added.

“Always know that I am never far away. I will forever have your back! I will always answer any request, armed with advice, laughter, memories, and I guess some experience. Thank you for being such an incredible father, son and brother!!” she continued.

“We are so lucky to have Dream and Dream is beyond lucky to have a daddy like you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always” she concluded.

— Stephanie Swaim