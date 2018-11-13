An NYPD Officer Belts Out To The Backstreet Boys Over Patrol Car Speaker

The NYPD just proved that they are the ultimate Backstreet Boys stans!

An officer from the NYPD used some "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" inspo over the weekend when he belted out a rendition of "I Want It That Way" over the patrol car speaker!

The singer in the driver's seat, who has been identified by USA Today as Officer Richard Gunther, transitioned between singing the chorus and holding the mic up to the radio for crowds to hear The Backstreet Boys playing.

A lucky bystander captured the impromptu performance and posted the video to Instagram.