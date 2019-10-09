Oakland Raiders Hilariously Troll Sophie Turner After Their London Victory

The Queen in the North is a Chicago Bears fan – but it’s not coming without a cost! Sophie Turner went to the Raiders-Bears game in London on Sunday, fully decked out in her orange Bears gear and shared tons of fun photos from the game.

WE BEND THE KNEE! pic.twitter.com/PMaxpSEVtF — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2019

The “Game of Thrones” actress sported wide receiver Anthony Miller’s jersey as she snapped selfies with fans in the crowd. She made multiple appearances on the official Chicago Bears’ Twitter page. In one post, the team pledged their loyalty to their Queen, stating “WE BEND THE KNEE!”

The actress, who played Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is best known for the ending of the series where she ended up becoming the Queen of Winterfell in the final episode.

Sophie herself had a message for Bears fans on Twitter, saying “To all the Bears fans, I’m here, I’m repping you, shoutout Chicago Bears.”

But alas, the Bears lost to the Oakland Raiders 24-21 with less than two minutes left in the game. And it didn’t take long for the Raiders to take to Twitter to troll Sophie and her beloved Bears.

That game had a better finish than Thrones. #RaiderNation https://t.co/jvxCdHUC92 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) October 6, 2019

“That game had a better finish than Thrones. #RaiderNation,” a tweet from the team’s official account read.

The tweet refers to controversy surrounding the final season of the series—although “Game of Thrones” set record ratings and won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, many fans were furious at how the show ended.

For her part, Sophie has maintained that she “loved” the ending for her character Sansa Stark.

Will the Queen of the North accept the Bears’ defeat? We’ve got a long season ahead to find out!

–Rachel Tillman