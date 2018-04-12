'Oceans 8' Infiltrates The Met & Hints At New Plot Details In Official Trailer

(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros)
Nothing but Met!
The official main trailer for "Oceans 8" is here, and it proves that bad girls have more fun.
Having this much fun is a crime. #Oceans8 pic.twitter.com/yBLtV4qdlm— Oceans8Movie (@oceans8movie) April 12, 2018
Sandra Bullock (aka Debbie Ocean) has her eyes set on the biggest jewelry heist of all time, and it all goes down at the Met Gala.
The trailer opens with Anne Hathaway – playing a ditzy diamond-clad starlet – discovering the Ocean family's criminal past. Cut to Sandra explaining her scheme to Cate Blanchett before assembling her squad of shady ladies.
The crew includes Mindy Kaling as a faux-diamond jewelry designer, Sarah Paulson, as a mom with some secret skills, Helena Bonham Carter as a fashion designer, Rihanna as a computer hacker named Nine Ball, and Awkwafina as a New York City pickpocket.
Together, the women don some serious high fashion and infiltrate the ball to bypass the Met's sophisticated security system. Who knew couture could be this killer?
"Oceans 8" hits theaters on June 8.