Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy & More Team Up To Send Meals For Healthcare Workers

As people across the world rally to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight, Octavia Spencer, Joel McHale, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are doing their part to lend a helping hand.

The actors, along with Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman, are joining forces with Frontline Foods – an organization with a mission to feed healthcare workers battling the coronavirus while also supporting restaurants impacted by the pandemic. One hundred percent of donations go straight to local kitchens, which prepare meals for those working at hospitals and medical facilities.

Joining up with Frontline Foods was a natural step for Octavia, who was already making an effort to deliver food to the healthcare heroes risking their lives in this crisis.

“You’re home, and this crisis is going on in the country, and you ask yourself, ‘How can I help?'” she told “TODAY’s” Hoda Kotb about the beginnings of her new partnership. “My friends, Leslee Feldman and Aimee Carpenter, we all decided by feeding the hospitals, we could also help communities by helping out the restaurants.”

Melissa and Ben are neighbors and close friends with Octavia and were motivated to join her and her friends’ cause. Melissa was also inspired by her pal Joel McHale, who was shedding light on the local businesses struggling amid the pandemic on social media.

“We thought, let’s all come together … We have a win-win situation in this kind of crisis: keep the restaurants open, keep some people paid and help the frontline workers,” Melissa explained on “TODAY.” “We were doing it in a very grassroots kind of way, and then we saw Frontline – there’s over 400 volunteers, 100 percent of donations go right to the cause. We just thought, ‘Let’s go all in and just help and become three more volunteers for Frontline Foods.'”

“If you see someone doing what you’re doing even better on a bigger scale, you want to pitch in and help out as best you can,” Ben added.

Frontline Foods has already raised more than $1.6 million nationwide, served more than 50,000 meals to frontline workers and supported more than 135 restaurants.

“We are all so blessed to be healthy, home and safe and we wanted to do something, anything, to show our gratitude and support to the frontline workers who are making the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf,” Octavia, Aimee and Leslee said in a statement.

In a statement of his own, Joel McHale said he was “ecstatic” to join forces with Frontline Foods. “Getting the hospital staff fed while supporting independently owned restaurants and businesses has never been more important. I wish I could’ve dropped twelve f-bombs in all caps in this quote to show how thrilled I am about this.”

