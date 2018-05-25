Official Royal Wedding Portrait Mistake We Totally Missed — Something's Missing!

Did you see the mistake in the official royal wedding portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession?

The official photographs were comprised of three shots — one with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's families and wedding party, another with the bride and groom and their page boys and flower girls, and the last one a simple black and white photo of just Meghan and Harry.

And in two of the photos there seems to be something missing from one of the flower girls' hands — a bouquet!

It seems like somewhere along the way Florence van Cutsem, Prince Harry's goddaughter, lost her pretty green and white bouquet. In the full family portrait, she's seen awkwardly sharing Ivy Mulroney's, bouquet.