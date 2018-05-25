Official Royal Wedding Portrait Mistake We Totally Missed — Something's Missing!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits from their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. (Credit: Kensington Palace) (Kensington Publishing Corporation)
Did you see the mistake in the official royal wedding portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession?
The official photographs were comprised of three shots — one with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's families and wedding party, another with the bride and groom and their page boys and flower girls, and the last one a simple black and white photo of just Meghan and Harry.
And in two of the photos there seems to be something missing from one of the flower girls' hands — a bouquet!
It seems like somewhere along the way Florence van Cutsem, Prince Harry's goddaughter, lost her pretty green and white bouquet. In the full family portrait, she's seen awkwardly sharing Ivy Mulroney's, bouquet.
Did you catch this mistake in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding photos? (Credit: Kensington Palace)
And in the page boys and flower girl shot, she's just sitting with her hands on the ground.
Did you catch this mistake in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding photos? (Credit: Kensington Palace)
According to photographer Lubomirski, he had to bride the cute kiddos with smarties and candies in order to get them to pose for the photos. So we're not entirely surprised that somewhere along the way a bouquet got lost in the shuffle.
Just another one of the many reasons to love this royal wedding — because this bride and groom are just like all of us trying to herd flower girls and page boys!
