Offset Attended The Grammys With Cardi B & Twitter Was Not Here For It

Offset and Cardi B attend the GRAMMY Awards

Offset and Cardi B attended the Grammy Awards together on Sunday – and fans were so over Offset stealing Cardi’s spotlight.

Cardi B and Offset accept Grammy Award
Cardi B (L) and Offset accept the Best Rap Album for ‘Invasion of Privacy’ onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The formerly estranged couple is trying to work things out after their public split last year, but their Grammys PDA seemed a bit extra for some.

To start things off, the pair were very touchy on the red carpet and even posed for a photo touching tongues! Then, the 26-year-old rapper performed her hit song “Money” while husband Offset made some *interesting* faces in the crowd.

The 2019 Grammy Awards, Offset

But, it wasn’t until Cardi B accepted her award for Best Rap Album of the Year for “Invasion of Privacy” and was joined onstage by Offset that really had everybody shook. Offset wouldn’t take his hands off his wife, basically stealing her big moment!

READ: Offset Showers Cardi B With Kisses Onstage As She Wins Big At Grammy Awards

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

What do you think about Offset’s appearance at the award show?

WATCH: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Pack On The PDA At The 2019 Grammys!

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More