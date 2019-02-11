Offset and Cardi B attended the Grammy Awards together on Sunday – and fans were so over Offset stealing Cardi’s spotlight.

The formerly estranged couple is trying to work things out after their public split last year, but their Grammys PDA seemed a bit extra for some.

To start things off, the pair were very touchy on the red carpet and even posed for a photo touching tongues! Then, the 26-year-old rapper performed her hit song “Money” while husband Offset made some *interesting* faces in the crowd.

But, it wasn’t until Cardi B accepted her award for Best Rap Album of the Year for “Invasion of Privacy” and was joined onstage by Offset that really had everybody shook. Offset wouldn’t take his hands off his wife, basically stealing her big moment!

READ: Offset Showers Cardi B With Kisses Onstage As She Wins Big At Grammy Awards

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

OFFSET GO BACK TO YOUR SEAT! — Sesali (@BadFatBlackGirl) February 11, 2019

All of us looking at Offset on stage with Cardi #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hNoTZ7fluz — Shameika R. Writes 📝💖💚 (@Mofochronicles) February 11, 2019

Offset is so fucking cringe 😭😭 Let our sis Cardi have her spotlight for a MIN DAMN. pic.twitter.com/FxA96uGh7S — J (@jameliamonett_) February 11, 2019

I'm so annoyed that Offset is on stage with her. This is her big moment. HE DOES NOT DESERVE. #GRAMMYs — g.aetane michelle (@GEEdotMichelle) February 11, 2019

I was enjoying Cardi’s performance until I saw that predator ass look Offset was giving her #Grammys2019 pic.twitter.com/beYBJSQ9ZY — Alicia ✨ (@ali1207_) February 11, 2019

What do you think about Offset’s appearance at the award show?

WATCH: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Pack On The PDA At The 2019 Grammys!