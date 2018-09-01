Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed On His Face

Recording artists Offset of the group Migos and Cardi B pose backstage for Prabal Gurung during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 11, 2018 in New York City.
Offset's fresh ink has a special meaning!
On Saturday morning, the Migos rapper shared an Instagram photo of his latest tattoo – "Kulture" written in large, cursive letters along his left jawline.
The design is a tribute to his newborn daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who he welcomed into the world on July 10 with wife Cardi B.
Offset got inked by Bricks Tattoo, and the artist shared another glimpse at the 26-year-old's new look on their own Instagram page. In the photo, the musician – wearing the same red hoodie and diamond earring featured in his own selfie – peacefully rests his eyes, letting the design take center focus.
"Shoutout to @offsetyrn for trusting me with his daughter's name and the rest of the space on them sideburns," Bricks Tattoo captioned the shot.
While little Kulture is Offset's newest bundle of joy, she's not the only family member he's gone under the needle for.
"No, I don't just got her name," the star assured fans on his Instagram Story. "I got my other boy right here, Kody," he said, turning his head to show off his son's name in swirling script on his opposite jawline. "[I'm] gonna put an angel on top of him."
Set then focused the camera on his right shoulder, where his elder son Jordan's name was written in ink.
Besides Kulture, the MC has three children – Jordan, Kody and a daughter named Kalea Marie – from prior relationships.
Cardi also has some claimed some prime real estate on her husband's skin. In January, the "Bad and Boujee" rapper was spotted with the name "Cardi B" inked on the right side of his neck, directly under a tattoo of a Powderpuff Girl.