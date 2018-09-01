Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed On His Face

While little Kulture is Offset's newest bundle of joy, she's not the only family member he's gone under the needle for.

"No, I don't just got her name," the star assured fans on his Instagram Story. "I got my other boy right here, Kody," he said, turning his head to show off his son's name in swirling script on his opposite jawline. "[I'm] gonna put an angel on top of him."

Set then focused the camera on his right shoulder, where his elder son Jordan's name was written in ink.

Besides Kulture, the MC has three children – Jordan, Kody and a daughter named Kalea Marie – from prior relationships.

