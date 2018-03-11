The 'Old' Taylor Swift Makes A Dazzling Comeback In 'Delicate' Music Video

"Delicate" is a huge departure from her venomous visual for "Look What You Made Me Do" or the apocalyptic "Ready For It?" video. Instead, Taylor is melting hearts with her adorkable looks and iconic choreography.



Tay also took home Female Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Awards. While she couldn't make it to the show, she recorded a sweet thank you message for her Swifties.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for this award," she said. "And to the fans, for everything you have done, and do and continue to do – you're the best. I cannot wait to see you on tour."

Now, is it chill if "Delicate" is in our heads all night?