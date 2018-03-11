The 'Old' Taylor Swift Makes A Dazzling Comeback In 'Delicate' Music Video

The "Old Taylor" is back to prove she can still "Shake It Off" in her dazzling new music video!
Taylor Swift premiered her vid for "Delicate" during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, and she's showing fans the softer side of her "reputation."
The 28-year-old superstar shines in the video – wearing a teal fringe dress with her hair pulled back in a tight ponytail. Taylor is seen escaping a hectic red carpet, her massive security team and crazed fans thanks to a magical love letter that grants her invisibility.
The result is a "La La Land"-inspired fantasy, as Tay unleashes her boldest Broadway moves and dances throughout the city. Jazz hands, shimmies and splits – oh my!
"Delicate" is a huge departure from her venomous visual for "Look What You Made Me Do" or the apocalyptic "Ready For It?" video. Instead, Taylor is melting hearts with her adorkable looks and iconic choreography.
Tay also took home Female Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Awards. While she couldn't make it to the show, she recorded a sweet thank you message for her Swifties.
"I just wanted to say thank you so much for this award," she said. "And to the fans, for everything you have done, and do and continue to do – you're the best. I cannot wait to see you on tour."
Now, is it chill if "Delicate" is in our heads all night?