Oliver Hudson Is Completely Unrecognizable In His Old Headshot

Oliver Hudson legitimately looks like another person in his headshot in honor of #OldHeadshotDay!
In the funny pic, a skinny yet buff Oliver is wearing a pair of low slung jeans, a sweater over a black shirt and a beanie. The whole look is kinda snowbum meets emo artist. The "Splitting Up Together" star, 41, joked that his headshot was the whole reason he never got any roles in his early years.
"I didn’t work for 3 years.. changed my headshot and didn’t work for another 3... #oldheadshotday," he captioned the pic.
Yes, that's right Goldie Hawn's son and Kate Hudson's brother couldn't pick up work based on these funny pics!
Well, he's not exactly the absolute worst of all the celebrity headshots.
