Oliver Hudson Is Completely Unrecognizable In His Old Headshot

Oliver Hudson legitimately looks like another person in his headshot in honor of #OldHeadshotDay!

In the funny pic, a skinny yet buff Oliver is wearing a pair of low slung jeans, a sweater over a black shirt and a beanie. The whole look is kinda snowbum meets emo artist. The "Splitting Up Together" star, 41, joked that his headshot was the whole reason he never got any roles in his early years.