Olivia Culpo Flaunts Rolex She Almost Gave To Ex Danny Amendola: 'This Is My Present Now'

It's Danny Amendola's birthday, but Olivia Culpo is the one who's celebrating.
Two days after reports of the couple's abrupt split made headlines, the "Model Squad" star hinted to fans that she's found a luxe upside to her newly single status: new bling.
"Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME," she wrote atop a now-deleted boomerang of a Rolex on her wrist. She posted the video to her Instagram Stories on Friday – the same day her Miami Dolphins ex turned 33.
While Olivia is treating herself in the wake of her breakup, Danny has remained silent on social media.
The pro athlete landed in hot water earlier this week when he was photographed getting cozy on the beach with sports reporter Bianca Peters while his Miss Universe 2012 girlfriend was out of town shooting her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spread.
After photos of his flirtatious day in the sand disseminated online, Olivia took to Twitter with a one-word subtweet: "Wow."
One day later, she treated fans to a more cheeky reaction, seemingly hinting toward Danny's reptilian nature in an Instagram post.
"Shooting for @si_swimsuit!! Ive dreamed of this since I was a little girl and today could not have felt more surreal. I still feel like I'm dreaming. Here’s a sneak peak..... I dedicate this to all the snakes," she captioned the bikini-clad photo.
Rolex aside, it appears that the "I Feel Pretty" actress is taking her breakup in stride with her eyes set on the future.
"The comeback is always stronger than the setback," she captioned a Friday Insta photo.
Before the cheating allegations broke, Olivia and Danny had weathered other bumps over the course of their two-year relationship. After becoming an item in 2016, the pair temporarily called it quits this March.
"We are broken up. It's just so fresh for me," she revealed on Access Live at the time, adding that "everybody can relate to heartbreak."
A few months later, the wide receiver and the former pageant queen revived their romance.
Access has reached out to Olivia and Danny for comment.