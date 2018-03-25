Olivia Culpo Rocks Sexy Bikini In Las Vegas Amid Rumors Of Her Split From Danny Amedola

What breakup!?
Olivia Culpo strutted her stuff in Las Vegas over the weekend — and she's clearly shrugging off all the rumors of a split from boyfriend Danny Amedola.
Olivia mixed business and pleasure in Sin City, hanging out with her girlfriends and also hitting the Sports Illustrated Family Day at the Encore Beach Club in Wynn Las Vegas.
At the SI pool party, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie dazzled in a sexy black bikini, heels and her hair pulled back. The swimwear hugged her hot bod perfectly and she teamed it with a black pool coverup, a clutch and a set of statement earrings.
During the party, Olivia tucked into chicken strips and fries.
Who wants chicken!? Olivia Culpo tucked into some yummy food at a Las Vegas pool party. (Credit: Instagram Story)
Although it looks like all of the food caught up with her, and she ended up taking a serious nap mid-pool party!
Olivia Culpo fell asleep at the SI pool party! (Credit: Instagram Story)
Later in the day, it was all about hanging with her squad, including best pal Cara Santana and her pregnant sister Aurora Culpo. The crew grabbed dinner, Olivia quizzed her sister on pregnancy, they drank milkshakes and read books by the pool.
It looks like this was a successful weekend of just hanging with the girls!