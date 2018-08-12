Olivia Holt Looks Gorgeous In Green At Teen Choice 2018

Olivia Holt slays in green at Teen Choice 2018!

The "Cloak & Dagger" star walked the Teen Choice purple carpet at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, and rocked a shimmering green Daniele Carlotta minidress. Olivia accessorized the look with a Kate Spade New York bag and jewelry by Katkim and Carbon and Hyde.

Olivia and her "Cloak & Dagger" co-star, Aubrey Joseph, are both nominated at the event for Choice Summer TV Star. And, their show is up for Choice Summer TV Show, facing off against "Total Bellas," "So You Think You Can Dance," "The Bold Type," "Cobra Kai" and "Beat Shazam."





