Olivia Munn Dressed Up As Awkwafina This Weekend – And Awkwafina Loved It

Olivia Munn was showing off her "Crazy Rich Asians" fandom with this Awkwafina costume! How did Awkwafina respond? She LOVED it.
On Friday, Olivia took to Instagram to debut her near-perfect recreation of Akwafina's "Crazy Rich Asians" character, Peik Lin Goh. She provided a side-by-side photo of Awkwafina and herself to show off her handy work, ready to go for the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.
"Happy Halloween to everyone," she wrote. "But especially to all you crazy rich Asians!! #peiklin #crazyrichasians."
The star also made sure to credit the stylist behind the costume in a separate post providing more side-by-side images to solidify her mastery of the look.
"Shoutout to my AMAZING stylist and friend Jessica Paster for sourcing the best #PeikLin costume!!," she said.
And Awkwafina's response? She posted an Instagram of her own, praising "The Predator" star's costume selection.
"THISSS ❤️❤️ @oliviamunn #happyhalloween," she wrote about the photo of herself and Olivia as Peik Lin.
Shoutout to Olivia Munn for showing some serious love to the popular movie and her fellow Asian actress Awkwafina!
Inspired yet?
Olivia Munn attends the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos) (Getty Images)