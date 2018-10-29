Olivia Munn Dressed Up As Awkwafina This Weekend – And Awkwafina Loved It

Olivia Munn was showing off her "Crazy Rich Asians" fandom with this Awkwafina costume! How did Awkwafina respond? She LOVED it.

On Friday, Olivia took to Instagram to debut her near-perfect recreation of Akwafina's "Crazy Rich Asians" character, Peik Lin Goh. She provided a side-by-side photo of Awkwafina and herself to show off her handy work, ready to go for the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.