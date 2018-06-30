Olympian Tom Daley & Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Welcome Their First Child Together

"27/06/18 • Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley," Tom captioned a pic of the baby's tiny feet. "The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son."

The Oscar-winning director also shared a sweet photo of the couple cradling their son's head in their hands.

"Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray," Dustin wrote. "Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. #AFamily #HappyBirthday."