Olympian Tom Daley & Screenwriter Dustin Lance Black Welcome Their First Child Together

Welcome to the world, baby!
Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black are now the proud parents of a bouncing baby boy named Robbie Ray! Their bundle of joy was born on Wednesday, June 27.
The couple announced the happy news on Instagram with a pair of intimate black-and-white shots of the newborn.
"27/06/18 • Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley," Tom captioned a pic of the baby's tiny feet. "The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son."
The Oscar-winning director also shared a sweet photo of the couple cradling their son's head in their hands.
"Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray," Dustin wrote. "Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. #AFamily #HappyBirthday."
Tom and Dustin tied the knot in May 2017 at Bovey Castle in Devon, England. They revealed they were expecting their first child back in February on Valentine's Day.
Congrats to the whole family!
-- Gabi Duncan