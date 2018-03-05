Adam Rippon Responds To People Dissing His Oscar Tuxedo Straps & Calling It Too Sexual: 'They're Probably Boring'

Adam Rippon is not letting a couple fashion haters get him down!

Adam hit the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday with his pal Mirai Nagasu as a guest of Access and he slayed the red carpet in a tuxedo with a twist from Moschino's Creative Director Jeremy Scott. The tuxedo featured a harness and leather straps, giving the entire red carpet ensemble a sexy and edgy look.

Twitter went wild over the tuxedo — with some hailing King Adam as a fashion scene-stealer and calling him "Best Dressed" for the Oscars, while some Twitter haters bashed the look and called it "too sexual."

In response to Twitter haters calling the look too sexual, Adam told Access Monday morning, "They're probably boring."

