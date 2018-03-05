Adam Rippon Responds To People Dissing His Oscar Tuxedo Straps & Calling It Too Sexual: 'They're Probably Boring'

Adam Rippon is not letting a couple fashion haters get him down!
Adam hit the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday with his pal Mirai Nagasu as a guest of Access and he slayed the red carpet in a tuxedo with a twist from Moschino's Creative Director Jeremy Scott. The tuxedo featured a harness and leather straps, giving the entire red carpet ensemble a sexy and edgy look.
Twitter went wild over the tuxedo — with some hailing King Adam as a fashion scene-stealer and calling him "Best Dressed" for the Oscars, while some Twitter haters bashed the look and called it "too sexual."
In response to Twitter haters calling the look too sexual, Adam told Access Monday morning, "They're probably boring."
Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018
He loved his outfit and was proud to be a representative for the LGBTQ community. "It feels awesome. I think the whole point of the Oscars and of fashion in general is that you can go out there and express yourself. You can do something that's a little bit different," Adam dished to Access. "I know that I wanted to put a little twist on something you see at the Oscars. I think that's what fashion is all about."
He said it was nearly love at first sight with his Jeremy Scott creation, revealing that he took two different ensembles and made it one.
"I saw this blazer with the straps and then he had another outfit that had this harness and I asked him if we could put everything together — and it paid off! I felt amazing on the red carpet," Adam shared.
The bond with Jeremy Scott was almost immediate, as well.
"All of his stuff is usually a little out there, but it is perfect because I'm a little out there," Adam explained. "I had a great team here at Access Hollywood and they hooked me up with Jeremy Scott, who I fell in love with. He's so nice, he's so kind — I've always loved all of the stuff that he does with Moschino."
Haters aside, both Adam and Mirai definitely earned a spot on our Best Dressed list!
And the two Olympic figure skaters had a blast hitting the Oscars and chatting the the hottest celebs. The duo dished that they had an incredible meet-n-greet with Gina Rodriguez and definitely enjoyed sipping champagne at the Vanity Fair after-party.
