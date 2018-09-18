Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian Marries Hallie Ivester In Dreamy Napa Wedding: See The Photos

Nathan Adrian and his new bride Hallie Ivester looked absolutely stunning on their wedding day in the Napa-area on Sept. 15, 2018. (Credit: Instagram/Bre Thurston)
Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian is officially off the market!
Nathan married his longtime love, Hallie Ivester, in a stunning wedding on Saturday, Sept. 15, in the Napa area. The happy couple shared the news of their nuptials on their Instagram accounts over the weekend.
"Best day of my life," Nathan wrote alongside a pic where they are walking down the aisle. "I love you @halpal12."
Hallie shared several intimate snaps from their dream day, including this adorable photo of Nathan — who stands at 6-foot-6— dipping her on the dance floor.
The happy couple tied the knot at Beaulieu Garden in Rutherford, Calif., and the wedding was planned by San Francisco-based planner Lally Events, who clearly left no detail untouched! The florals were done by Loop Flowers and included a stunning floral arch underneath a tree and petals strewn down the aisle. The couple's photos were taken by photographer, Bre Thurston.
Hallie dazzled on her wedding day in a form-fitting Carolina Herrera gown, which had royal vibes with silk-satin fabric, an off-the-shoulder style and buttons down the back. She wore her hair back in an elegant bun and teamed the look with a classic veil. She carried a wild bouquet of white and blush pink blooms and dark foliage. For his part, Nathan looked handsome in a classic tuxedo.
The couple was surrounded by friends and family, including their bridal party who looked stunning in classic black tuxedos and pale pink dresses for the ladies.
Nathan is currently training for the next summer Olympics and most recently competed in Tokyo at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.
Hopefully the newlyweds get some time to relax and enjoy the honeymoon phase. Take a look back at the couple's super sweet exchange which Access captured on camera at the 2016 Rio Games. It might be the sweetest thing ever!
