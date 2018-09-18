Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian Marries Hallie Ivester In Dreamy Napa Wedding: See The Photos

The happy couple tied the knot at Beaulieu Garden in Rutherford, Calif., and the wedding was planned by San Francisco-based planner Lally Events, who clearly left no detail untouched! The florals were done by Loop Flowers and included a stunning floral arch underneath a tree and petals strewn down the aisle. The couple's photos were taken by photographer, Bre Thurston.

Hallie dazzled on her wedding day in a form-fitting Carolina Herrera gown, which had royal vibes with silk-satin fabric, an off-the-shoulder style and buttons down the back. She wore her hair back in an elegant bun and teamed the look with a classic veil. She carried a wild bouquet of white and blush pink blooms and dark foliage. For his part, Nathan looked handsome in a classic tuxedo.

The couple was surrounded by friends and family, including their bridal party who looked stunning in classic black tuxedos and pale pink dresses for the ladies.