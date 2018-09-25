"One Tree Hill" Cast Celebrates 15th Year Anniversary With Relief Efforts For Hurricane Florence

The cast of "One Tree Hill" is back in the show's hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, to lend their support to rebuilding efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Florence.





Members of the cast used the 15-year anniversary as a platform to raise money and call on fans to volunteer to revitalize the city that served as the fictional town of Tree Hill.





Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis, posted a nostalgic picture of her TV persona on Sunday, Sept. 23, to implore fans to lend a helping hand to the people of Wilmington.



