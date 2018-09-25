"One Tree Hill" Cast Celebrates 15th Year Anniversary With Relief Efforts For Hurricane Florence

The cast of "One Tree Hill" is back in the show's hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, to lend their support to rebuilding efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Florence.


Members of the cast used the 15-year anniversary as a platform to raise money and call on fans to volunteer to revitalize the city that served as the fictional town of Tree Hill.


Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis, posted a nostalgic picture of her TV persona on Sunday, Sept. 23, to implore fans to lend a helping hand to the people of Wilmington.


View this post on Instagram

15 • break the labels • #OTHfam • If One Tree Hill felt like home to you too, please consider supporting the Carolinas alongside us with our #CapeFearlessChallenge to raise funds for #Florence recovery. ♥️ #linkinbio

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on


"If One Tree Hill felt like home to you, please consider supporting the Carolinas alongside us with our #CapeFearlessChallenge to raise funds for #Florence recovery," she wrote.


James Lafferty, who played jock Nathan Scott also reached out to fans by providing donation options and promoted a T-shirt campaign designed by "the women of One Tree Hill," that are being sold to benefit relief efforts.


View this post on Instagram

Thanks to everyone sending their love on the 15th anniversary of One Tree Hill's premiere. Looking back today, I remember so much of what I loved about the show was where it was shot: Wilmington, North Carolina. This is a truly special place with a heart and soul all it's own and at the moment, the people of Wilmington are still hurting in the wake of Hurricane Florence. If you'd like to give back to the place that gave us #OTH, there are a couple ways to do so. You can visit the good people at redcross.org by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting FLORENCE to 90999 to make a donation. You can also purchase a t-shirt designed by the women of OTH in support of the #HurricaneFlorence recovery effort by following this link: https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/capefearlesschallenge Any support of these organizations, whether financially or just by sharing through your own social media accounts, will a go long way to ensuring that Wilmington gets back on it's feet quickly and completely. Once again, thank you for your long-time support of our little show that could (and apparently still can.) Much love right back to you all.

A post shared by James Lafferty (@jameslafferty) on


"One Tree Hill's" "it girl" Peyton Sawyer, who was played by Hilarie Burton, modeled the T-shirt design on her Instagram account. The shirt features a white outline of the state of North Carolina with the word “love” etched into the border.


View this post on Instagram

To NC with Love!!! Want this rad shirt? Want to help those affected by Hurricane Florence? Want to be the coolest kid in school??? You can do ALL of the above! Check out our shop at @shopstands All of the money goes to @randomactsorg and will be put in the hands of the people who really need it. Be a hero AND super stylish! Xoxoxo #capefearlesschallenge https://www.shopstands.com/products/danneel-ackles-sophia-bush-and-hilarie-burtons-love-nc-tees?variant=12503378329648

A post shared by Hilarie Burton (@hilarieburton) on


Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott, shared his thoughts with the people of Wilmington just before Hurricane Florence hit on Sept. 11. In his post, he sent his prayers and also encouraged locals to evacuate.


View this post on Instagram

One of the most beautiful places you’ll ever journey to is Wilmington, NC. It and the surrounding areas are about to be under siege by hurricane Florence. I called this place home for years and it always will be in some capacity. It carries the finest ppl you’ll meet and the little city has captured the heart of Millions. Please evacuate if you’re in Florence’s path. And please pray for “the spirit” that Wilmington is and always will be. This place grabbed hold of my heart years ago & if you ever visit it’ll grab yours too, in the best way. Much love to you all & God Bless???? Everyone in Florence’s path- we are praying for you #hurricaneflorence #wilmingtonnc #greatppl #praying #love #besafe

A post shared by Chad Murray (@chadmichaelmurray) on


And despite the devastating effects of the hurricane on the beloved TV town, "One Tree Hill" fans may have something to look forward to — a reunion! Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, and Antwon Tanner, and Tyler Hilton will all be starring in a Lifetime movie this holiday season titled "The Christmas Contract." And there are also plans to have them reunite to do a Christmas special called "'Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion." 

That's some good news!


Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RLL

Related news

Latest News