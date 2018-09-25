"One Tree Hill" Cast Celebrates 15th Year Anniversary With Relief Efforts For Hurricane Florence

The cast of "One Tree Hill" is back in the show's hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, to lend their support to rebuilding efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Florence.
Members of the cast used the 15-year anniversary as a platform to raise money and call on fans to volunteer to revitalize the city that served as the fictional town of Tree Hill.
Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis, posted a nostalgic picture of her TV persona on Sunday, Sept. 23, to implore fans to lend a helping hand to the people of Wilmington.
"If One Tree Hill felt like home to you, please consider supporting the Carolinas alongside us with our #CapeFearlessChallenge to raise funds for #Florence recovery," she wrote.
James Lafferty, who played jock Nathan Scott also reached out to fans by providing donation options and promoted a T-shirt campaign designed by "the women of One Tree Hill," that are being sold to benefit relief efforts.
"One Tree Hill's" "it girl" Peyton Sawyer, who was played by Hilarie Burton, modeled the T-shirt design on her Instagram account. The shirt features a white outline of the state of North Carolina with the word “love” etched into the border.
Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott, shared his thoughts with the people of Wilmington just before Hurricane Florence hit on Sept. 11. In his post, he sent his prayers and also encouraged locals to evacuate.
And despite the devastating effects of the hurricane on the beloved TV town, "One Tree Hill" fans may have something to look forward to — a reunion! Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Danneel Ackles, and Antwon Tanner, and Tyler Hilton will all be starring in a Lifetime movie this holiday season titled "The Christmas Contract." And there are also plans to have them reunite to do a Christmas special called "'Tis the Season: A One Tree Hill Cast Reunion."
That's some good news!