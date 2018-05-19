Oprah Arrives At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Oprah Winfrey is making her royal wedding debut!

The "A Wrinkle in Time" star looked chic in a blush Stella McCartney dress, paired with a hat with an extravagant flower atop the brim, as she arrived at St. George's Chapel.

Oprah's invite to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is no surprise. The media magnate reportedly spent a day with the duchess-to-be's mother, Doria Ragland, in California last month; the Daily Mail reported that the two were prepping for a tell-all interview.

Oprah was one of a slew of stars that arrived in Windsor on Saturday morning. Others include Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham and Priyanka Chopra.