Oprah Reacts To Her Mother Vernita Lee's Death: 'She Lived A Good Life'

Oprah opened up about her mother Vernita Lee's death in a touching post that she shared on her Instagram on Monday. Vernita died on Thanksgiving Day at 83 years old and Oprah had not previously issued a statement about her mother's passing.

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee’s passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at Peace," Oprah wrote alongside a photo of her mother with their family. Oprah's longtime partner Stedman Graham can also be seen in the back of the family photo.