Oprah Winfrey Narrowly Avoids 'Dressgate' At Royal Wedding Thanks To Stella McCartney Fashion House

Oprah Winfrey was doing a happy dance on Instagram after a last minute royal wedding fashion save by the folks at Stella McCartney.



On Saturday, after the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah shared a post on Instagram, where she revealed she nearly went to the nuptials wearing white.



"Thank you @stellamccartney ! Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too “white” for a wedding," Oprah wrote. "Her team did this overnite. Hat is vintage @philiptreacybeen in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day! #Harry&Meghan #RoyalWedding#Lovedeveryminute."