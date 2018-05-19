Oprah Winfrey Narrowly Avoids 'Dressgate' At Royal Wedding Thanks To Stella McCartney Fashion House

Oprah Winfrey was doing a happy dance on Instagram after a last minute royal wedding fashion save by the folks at Stella McCartney.
On Saturday, after the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah shared a post on Instagram, where she revealed she nearly went to the nuptials wearing white.
"Thank you @stellamccartney ! Realized Friday morning the beige dress I was planning to wear to Royal ceremony would photograph too “white” for a wedding," Oprah wrote. "Her team did this overnite. Hat is vintage @philiptreacybeen in my closet since 2005 with new feathers. OMG was this an extraordinary day! #Harry&Meghan #RoyalWedding#Lovedeveryminute."
Oprah did a little dance in the video she posted as she showed off her pink look.
"We had dressgate!" she said in the clip, discussing the last minute fashion switch-up.
"I think we're going to do OK," she added.
Oprah was among the dozens of celebrities who attended Harry and Meghan's wedding. Others included George and Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra and "Suits" stars Patrick J. Adams and wife Troian Bellisario, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht and wife Jacinda Barrett, Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer.
