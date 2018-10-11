'The Originals' Claire Holt Is Pregnant With Her First Child!'

Claire Holt has a baby on the way!



"The Originals" star announced the happy news that she's expecting a baby with her husband Andrew Joblon on her Instagram on Thursday.

"My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude," Claire wrote alongside a photo where she and Andrew are both clutching her baby belly. The couple's do is also in the sweet snap.