'The Originals' Claire Holt Is Pregnant With Her First Child!'

Claire Holt has a baby on the way!
"The Originals" star announced the happy news that she's expecting a baby with her husband Andrew Joblon on her Instagram on Thursday.
"My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude," Claire wrote alongside a photo where she and Andrew are both clutching her baby belly. The couple's do is also in the sweet snap.
Claire also used the post to reflect on the miscarriage she suffered earlier this year.
"You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today. I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support - I can’t wait to share this journey with you," she concluded.
Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon wed in a stunning floral-filled wedding on August 18, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
This will be the first child for the happy couple. Claire and Andrew married in August in an intimate wedding in California. Claire looked stunning in a lace dress while Andrew looked dapper in a suit. Their dog was also present at this big life milestone.
Congrats to the happy couple!