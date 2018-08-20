'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon In Dreamy Floral-Filled Wedding

Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon wed in a stunning floral-filled wedding on August 18, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Claire Holt is the most stunning bride!
"The Originals" star Claire married Andrew Joblon on Sunday in a dreamy, flower-filled wedding. Claire shared a photo of her wedding day and captioned it, "8.18.18."
The 30-year-old actress looks absolutely stunning in a strapless, lace dress with a sweetheart neckline. She teamed the look with a cathedral-length veil and a bouquet of pink and white roses and peonies. She wore her hair down in soft curls.
For his part, Andrew looked dapper in a navy suit and wore a white rose boutonniere. He rocked a pair of white tennis shoes to complete the look.
The happy couple exchanged vows in front of a massive floral arch and had their dog at their feet. Clearly, they are already one happy family!
Andrew also shared a photo on his Instagram account where they are sharing a passionate kiss. The couple looks completely in love and happy.
Claire announced her engagement to the real estate executive in December 2017. "My heart is so full ❤️," she wrote alongside and image where she's flashing her ring.
This is Claire's second marriage. She was previously married to Matthew Kaplan and they filed for divorce right before their first wedding anniversary. Andrew was previously linked to actress, Amanda Seyfried.
Congrats to the happy couple!