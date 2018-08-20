'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon In Dreamy Floral-Filled Wedding

The 30-year-old actress looks absolutely stunning in a strapless, lace dress with a sweetheart neckline. She teamed the look with a cathedral-length veil and a bouquet of pink and white roses and peonies. She wore her hair down in soft curls.

For his part, Andrew looked dapper in a navy suit and wore a white rose boutonniere. He rocked a pair of white tennis shoes to complete the look.



The happy couple exchanged vows in front of a massive floral arch and had their dog at their feet. Clearly, they are already one happy family!