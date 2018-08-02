Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler Have An Epic 'Lord Of The Rings' Reunion!

It looks like the friendships made in Rivendell are made to last!

"Lord of the Rings" stars Orlando Bloom and Liv Tyler reunited backstage at Orlando's London play "Killer Joe" this week, and the two look totally happy to see each other again. Orlando hugged Liv close and was holding a dog while Liv was holding her program from the show. Orlando captioned the sweet pic, "just a pair of elves 🧝‍♀️🧝🏻‍♂️n a pup."

The duo famously played elves in the Peter Jackson-directed film "Lord of the Rings" — he was Legolas and she was Arwen.