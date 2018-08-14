Orlando Bloom (Legolas) Just Reunited With Gandalf At His Play — Let The Fellowship Come Together!



The "Lord of the Rings" cast keep reuniting — and we are here for it!

Orlando Bloom (Legolas) snapped a pic with his "LOTR" castmates Sir Ian McKellen (Gandalf) and "The Hobbit's" Adam Brown on the streets of London. The hot elf captioned his snap, "a dwarf, a wizard, and an elf walk into a bar... #lotr."

In the sweet pic, the trio of guys are all smiles and sharing a sweet hug.