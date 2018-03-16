Padma Lakshmi Flaunts Her Flat Abs In Red Hot Bikini Snap

Padma's rock-hard abs are definitely front and center in the photo. During her recent interview with Access, the foodie TV host said it isn't easy keeping trim while she's on the show because she has to try everything the contestants make and ends up consuming close to 8,000 calories a day. When the show wraps, she heads straight back to her diet to get back in tip-top shape.

"I don't drink alcohol. I don't eat fried food. I don't eat red meat. I don't eat an dairy, except low-fat cottage cheese and non-fat yogurt. I don't eat sweets. Oh, and I don't eat flour," Padma shared about her diet restrictions. "I am at my skinniest right now because I finished filming the show for a few months."

Padma says she sticked to a plant-based diet to keep her waistline in check!

"When I'm not on the show, I'm pretty plant-based. I was raised as a vegetarian in India and in America. We had a vegetarian home. I didn't really start eating meat until I was a teenager," she dished. "I eat a lot of vegetables and fruits. I eat fish and chicken and shellfish. I also eat a lot of lentils and beans."

We're pretty sure her latest snap is gonna give her fans a new reason to adopt the Padma-approved diet!