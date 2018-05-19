Page Boy Photobombs Meghan Markle's Entrance To Royal Wedding To Prince Harry

All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she stood in the doorway of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 — almost!

Right when everyone's head turned to see the stunning bride in her Givenchy gown, a perky page boy nearly stole the show as he popped up behind Meghan with his mouth open in an enormous smile. His toothy grin and excited antics were hilarious.

The pageboy, whose job it was to carry Meghan's 16-foot long veil, seriously couldn't contain his excitement as he made his grand entrance into the church alongside his twin brother.

The cute kiddo was one of Jessica Mulroney’s 7-year-old twin sons, either Brian Mulroney or John Mulroney. We can't tell the difference either — the two kids look so similar.