Paris Hilton Calls Off Engagement Chris Zylka: Reports

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka are calling it quits after less than a year of being engaged!
According to multiple reports, the couple have called off their engagement and will not be walking down the aisle!
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka attend the Grand Opening Maddox Gallery Los Angeles hosted by Guillotine Vodka on October 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California (Getty Images)
The duo first began their romance in early 2017. Access has reached out to Paris' reps for further comment on the split.
Access caught up with Paris, 37, multiple times within the past year to discuss her wedding plans and she has been relatively mum on specific details about the big day.
This is Paris' second broken engagement. She was previously engaged to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, but they broke off their engagement in September 2005.
Story developing…