Paris Hilton Details Childhood Trauma In Documentary Trailer: ‘I Still Have Nightmares About It’

Paris Hilton is showing a new side of herself.

A newly-released trailer for her upcoming YouTube Originals documentary, “This Is Paris,” was just released and Paris is speaking out for the first time about how she underwent trauma when she was a child.

“I don’t even know who I am sometimes,” Paris says in the trailer. “I didn’t use to be that way. Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about with anyone.”

“I just heard screaming bloody murder,” her sister Nicky Hilton said in the documentary.

“But I couldn’t tell you guys, because every time I tried I would get punished by them. I still have nightmares about it,” she says as the video jumps to a younger Paris at what appears to be a boarding school. “And the only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there.”

The film is helmed by Emmy-winning journalist, documentary director and producer Alexandra Dean.

A description of the film on the Tribeca Film Festival’s website says that the documentary will give people an insight into who Paris truly is.

“Paris Hilton was the original influencer and first celebrity to be adored simply for being famous. ‘This Is Paris’ takes you into the complex reality of her life. Much more than a global brand or a reality star, Hilton is anxious, at times lonely, and tough as nails. Surviving childhood abuse, violent relationships, and extraordinary exposure in the media, Hilton projects a character of herself to the world to protect what is left of her youthful innocence. Haunted by the past and driven by an exceptional work ethic, Hilton is determined to make her own fortune and chart her own path,” the description reads.

“This Is Paris” drops on Sept. 14 on Paris’ YouTube channel.

Paris Hilton Over The Years View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim