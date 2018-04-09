Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Share 'The Simple Life' Reunion 15 Years After Show’s Premiere

Loves it!

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie shared an epic "The Simple Life" reunion nearly 15 years after the hit show premiered.

The two stars ran into each other while attending The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday – the first time they've been spotted together in years. Both Paris and Nicole appeared to enjoy quickly catching up before taking their seats in the front row.

During the ceremony, Paris helped honor designer Philipp Plein with the Fashion Rebel Award, while Nicole presented Juicy Couture creative director Jamie Mizrahi with the Best Design Debut award.

