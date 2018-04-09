Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie Share 'The Simple Life' Reunion 15 Years After Show’s Premiere

(Getty Images)
Loves it!
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie shared an epic "The Simple Life" reunion nearly 15 years after the hit show premiered.
The two stars ran into each other while attending The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday – the first time they've been spotted together in years. Both Paris and Nicole appeared to enjoy quickly catching up before taking their seats in the front row.
During the ceremony, Paris helped honor designer Philipp Plein with the Fashion Rebel Award, while Nicole presented Juicy Couture creative director Jamie Mizrahi with the Best Design Debut award.
The two stars have come a long way since their partying days, going from "The Simple Life" to married life!
Paris recently got engaged to actor Chris Zylka, and Nicole married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden in 2010. The couple shares two adorable children together – Harlow and Sparrow Madden.
(FOX)
While fans fell in love with the hilarious twosome when "The Simple Life" premiered on FOX in 2003, the friends went on to have a major falling out just two years later.
Paris spoke about their rift in April 2015, sharing a dramatic statement. "It's no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that's all I'm ever going to say about it," she stated.
The famous heiresses went on to kiss and makeup in 2006, documented on the show's fifth and final season.
While they may not be as close as when they road tripped across the US in a pink truck, it looks like Paris and Nicole will always cherish their friendship together. That's hot!