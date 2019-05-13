Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian Would Make A ‘Brilliant’ Lawyer & They Have A Blast Reminiscing Together

Paris Hilton says it’s good to be reunited with her longtime BFF Kim Kardashian!

Paris invited Kim to join her in her new music video for “Best Friend’s Ass” and she said they had an absolute blast getting back together for the project.

“It’s always fun just to reminisce and talk about then times we’ve had together,” Paris shared. “We are both just really proud of each others. We both have created our own empires. I’m just so proud of her.”

While Paris has been busy pursuing a career as a DJ and music artists, among her many other projects in fashion and lifestyle, Kim has been busy studying to be a lawyer. And Paris says she’s not surprise that Kim would want to take on a legal career.

“I think that she would be a brilliant lawyer. She’s already done so much work for releasing people from prison,” Paris gushes. “She’s brilliant and she’s well-organized.”

But before this lovefest gets you thinking that these two are going to reunite and jump on a reality show together — not so fast.

“I get offered reality shows all the time, but I am so busy traveling right now that I wouldn’t have the time,” Paris added. “I have concerts all summer. I can’t wait to perform this live. This video and this song — it’s just so hot.”

Love seeing these BFFS back in action!