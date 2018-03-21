Paris Jackson And Cara Delevingne Fuel Romance Rumors With Latest Instagram Snaps

No brightcove id
Are Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson dating?
The two fueled romance rumors again on Monday after they were spotted cuddled up on a bed watching the movie "Carol" in a video posted on Paris' Instagram story. The duo, who've been longtime friends, seemed to be more cuddly than ever and Paris shared some sweet moments where they munched on strawberries as they watched the movie.
Paris, 19, also shared this funny photo of Cara goofing off on the bed. She captioned the snap, "a r t .
The duo have been hanging out for months, but they haven't publicly commented on whether they're more than just friends. Cara, 25, came out as bisexual in 2015 while she was in a relationship with musician Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent. Paris has been single since splitting from boyfriend Michael Snoddy in 2017.
The duo were last seen together in a couple of fun snaps posted to Paris' Instagram account in February during a visit to London.
During the same visit to London, Paris was spotted sitting with Cara's family during while Cara hit the catwalk at the Burberry Fall 2018 Fashion Show.
So could these two be an item?